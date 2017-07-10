These Hello Kitty Sunglasses Give A Whole New Meaning To Cat-Eye

Here's a sentence we never thought we'd type: This year is proving to be a big one for cartoon fashion icons. Hot off the tracks of the Lazy Oaf's streetwear collaboration, Hello Kitty has struck again — this time, with a too-cute-to-handle sunglass collection with Crap Eyewear.
Hello Kitty's been hustling this summer — nay, this year — racking in fashion collaborations after fashion collaboration, and seeing a new summer-ready selection of sunglasses feels like a welcome addition. Don't worry, though: The feline character decided to go all out with the puns with a four-piece set of appropriate "cat-eye" shades. There's two kitschy options — part Jackie-O., part kawaii — and two of Crap Eyewear's already-popular styles. True to branding, the items fall within the iconic character's classic color palette — pink, white, and blue, with a peppering of cherry red bows.
For true HK fans, every pair of sunglasses also comes with surprise Easter egg — a custom allover-print zipper case which, according to Crap Eyewear's site, features a "summer-ready Hello Kitty in shades with ice cream and beachball artwork exclusive to this collaboration."
With summer in full swing, now's as good a time as any to let your extra side show with one of the four options ahead. You can get the sunglasses, which launched today, for $76 a piece at both sanrio.com and crapeyewear.com.