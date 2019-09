These Hello Kitty Sunglasses Give A Whole New Meaning To Cat-Eye

Hello Kitty's been hustling this summer — nay, this year — racking in fashion collaborations after fashion collaboration, and seeing a new summer-ready selection of sunglasses feels like a welcome addition. Don't worry, though: The feline character decided to go all out with the puns with a four-piece set of appropriate "cat-eye" shades. There's two kitschy options — part Jackie-O., part kawaii — and two of Crap Eyewear's already-popular styles. True to branding, the items fall within the iconic character's classic color palette — pink, white, and blue, with a peppering of cherry red bows.