Vans Is Joining The Big Leagues With A New Athleisure Shoe

If you've strolled through Vans' site as often as we have in the last few months, you may have noticed a well hidden new sneaker addition to the fam — the Iso. A sporty, breathable, and lightweight silhouette, the Iso caught our attention among the line-up of casual skate shoes. Little did we know that the new athleisure-style shoe was just a teaser for a permanent line of mobility-friendly sneakers labeled the UltraRange.
We've watched Vans grab the spotlight as the It-girl sneaker of the moment over the last few years (we even wrote them an open love letter). Between its unending cool-kid collaborations with Opening Ceremony and brilliantly riding the coattails of the nostalgic trend, the SoCal skater brand has strong armed its way towards becoming a fashion world darling. So, why create a new sneaker when Vans, since 1966, has found a formula of styles that's worked so well? On one hand, to fill the gap for the few it hasn't convinced — think: the Nike and Adidas fanatics. On the other hand, this foray into athleisure offers Vans loyalists a functional sneaker that's meant for exploration and lasting comfort, as opposed to a quick trip to the skate park.
The UltraRange silhouette is familiar to us for two reasons: they're half-classic Vans (just look at that familiar thick outsole) and half-trendy mesh knit, a design that sneakerheads already covet and horde. The UltraRange features a wide set of comfort additions meant to make it functional for long-term and long distance wear. On top of weaving in a breathable airflow through its lightweight mesh design, it introduces two new patented features, the UltraCrush Liter — a foam cushioning heel to toe insert for durability and comfort — and the Luxliner — a molded "sock-like fit" meant to "reduce weight, rubbing and hotspots." Once you mix them all together, you end up with the Vans UltraRange, a sneaker intended for "exploration while maintaining comfort, breathability and traction."
As if we needed another reason to add to our Vans collection, the new UltraRange sneaker, which debuts worldwide on July 15, will likely ring in at under-$100, allowing you to snatch up the multiple color ways to come. And until then, you can tide yourself over by shopping our other favorite Vans styles of the summer.
