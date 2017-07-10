Vans Is Joining The Big Leagues With A New Athleisure Shoe

The UltraRange silhouette is familiar to us for two reasons: they're half-classic Vans (just look at that familiar thick outsole) and half-trendy mesh knit, a design that sneakerheads already covet and horde. The UltraRange features a wide set of comfort additions meant to make it functional for long-term and long distance wear. On top of weaving in a breathable airflow through its lightweight mesh design, it introduces two new patented features, the UltraCrush Liter — a foam cushioning heel to toe insert for durability and comfort — and the Luxliner — a molded "sock-like fit" meant to "reduce weight, rubbing and hotspots." Once you mix them all together, you end up with the Vans UltraRange, a sneaker intended for "exploration while maintaining comfort, breathability and traction."