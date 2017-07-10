Simone Biles Clapped Back At Someone Who Called Her A Bad Role Model

Olympian Simone Biles shot down an online troll that called her out for being a bad role model. What was she doing that was so bad?
Taking a break.
According to People, an Instagram post of Biles relaxing with a beverage drew ire from someone who saw her R&R session as laziness.
In the photo, Biles is wearing a white swimsuit, brandishing a cup that says "Hawaii," and looking pretty amazing. She captioned the photo, "Resting beach face." Cheeky and summer-appropriate as it was, one follower just wasn't having it.
"Seems like u have partied non stop for a year #trash #unfollow #suckya—rolemodel," one user wrote in the comments.
People reports that Biles took the issue to Twitter, where she posted screenshots of the troll's comments and her own response, which read, "Talk to me when you train for 14 years and earn 5 Olympic medals. I think kids would say otherwise. My year off is well deserved! Take a couple seats."
"Comments like this have me shook," Biles wrote in the tweet. "I really wanted to blur her name out so she doesn’t get attention. but it is what it is. #BLOCK."
Comments like this have me shook. I really wanted to blur her name out so she doesn't get attention. but it is what it is... ✌? #BLOCK pic.twitter.com/T4UA2DuLg2— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 9, 2017
Let's take a second to reflect back on exactly what Biles did after winning five Olympic medals — four of them gold — in Rio de Janiero. She posed alongside Final Five teammate Ali Raisman for Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue. She competed on Dancing With the Stars and made it to the semifinals. She got a tattoo, trained with the Harlem Globetrotters, turned 21, and is still inspiring people all over the world, including a 91-year-old gymnast and ones who are still getting their bearings on the balance bar, too.
Seems like a pretty busy schedule, but some people just can't get over feeling a few pangs of jealousy when they stumble on a vacation photo.
