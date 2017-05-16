Story from TV Shows

Simone Biles Was Eliminated On DWTS & Fans Are Shocked

Meghan De Maria
Photo: Eric McCandless/ABC.
Simone Biles earned perfect scores for both of her dances on last night's episode of Dancing with the Stars. But somehow, the Olympic gymnast was still eliminated from the show — and the judges were just as shocked as the fans.
Twitter users were quick to share screenshots of the judges' reactions. "Surprised" doesn't even begin to cover it — the panel had their hands over their mouths, and some of them even jumped out of their seats in confusion.
Len Goodman made no effort to hide his distress, burying his face in his hands. And Bruno Tonioli and Julianne Hough couldn't stay in their chairs after that shocking elimination reveal.
Now that Biles and her dance partner, Sasha Farber, have been eliminated, David Ross, Rashad Jennings, and Normandi Kordei are the three celebrities left in the DWTS game. But even the season finale probably won't be as shocking as Monday's episode.
Of course, Biles herself handled the news with all the poise and grace we've come to expect from the gymnast. The Olympian suggested after the elimination that the decision could be a blessing in disguise, telling reporters that she's "matured" over the course of the DWTS season and was just happy to be there. Biles also tweeted that the "journey has truly been life changing" after the show.
"We went out with a bang," Biles told reporters after the episode, according to People. "I've been going nonstop since the Olympics... I'm going to take time off, go on vacations, spend family time, friend time. I'm going to take some time and finally relax."
