AMERICAN RIGHT NOW! WTF?? #dwts @Simone_Biles @DancingABC #RIGGED pic.twitter.com/W1QaC6mMHN— SELRIANA ? (@fansofkardash) May 16, 2017
You know when Len just puts his head down things are bad. I love David's personality, but c'mon guys. Really? #DWTS— Laura Riggins (@lriggy) May 16, 2017
is it a trend now for people to get eliminated when they earn a perfect score &when they're 10,000x better than some other dancers? #DWTS— laney ✨ (@ssweetIauren) May 16, 2017
Where is Steve Harvey when you need him?? #robbed @Simone_Biles #dwts pic.twitter.com/L7Z298oh3G— Jenn Treadway (@jenntread) May 16, 2017
SIMONE BILES CAME THRU FOR US AND AMERICA LET HER DOWN #DancingWiththeStars #DWTS pic.twitter.com/vGKNa9lAzq— Momo Kurumi (@KurumiCosplay) May 16, 2017
can't thank you enough @sashafarber for all you've done. this journey has truly been life changing ❤️ LOVE YOUUUU pic.twitter.com/OcDE4qqZtj— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) May 16, 2017
also big shoutout to everyone who supported #TeamGoldenGiggles throughout the season ? love each & every one of you ✨— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) May 16, 2017