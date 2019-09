QVC Is Buying HSN

QVC's CEO, Mike George, explained that after the acquisition of HSN, QVC Group — which is what the new company will be called — can boast the title of third-largest e-commerce site, trailing behind the aforementioned giants. George pointed out the fact that QVC was actually an early adopter of e-commerce, with 45% of its total U.S. sales coming from online shoppers . After the merger, QVC Group will have a global reach of 23 million viewers.