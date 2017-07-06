At first glance, they look crazy pigmented in the tube. But swipe 'em on and you'll notice that they are more iridescent and high-shine than anything, with large pearlescent flecks packed inside. We tried out six shades in total: Pleasure Principle (a translucent hue with violet shimmer), Rags To Riches (a sheer plum), Moth To Flame (a nude beige with hints of orange), Comet Blue (a violet-blue), Funtabulous (a subtle fuchsia), and Boys Go Crazy (a deep burgundy). It takes a few coats to build the color up, but once you do, the blue tones pop on darker skin tones while the golden hues shine against olive skin tones.