The only thing more attention-grabbing than unicorn frappucinos is unicorn makeup. And, of course, no mystical beauty look is complete without a sparkly lip gloss. That’s why MAC Cosmetics is bringing back its iconic Dazzleglass — the grown-up glitter glosses that were discontinuing back in 2016. Now, a handful of the popular shades are back, and this time, they're becoming part of the permanent collection.
At first glance, they look crazy pigmented in the tube. But swipe 'em on and you'll notice that they are more iridescent and high-shine than anything, with large pearlescent flecks packed inside. We tried out six shades in total: Pleasure Principle (a translucent hue with violet shimmer), Rags To Riches (a sheer plum), Moth To Flame (a nude beige with hints of orange), Comet Blue (a violet-blue), Funtabulous (a subtle fuchsia), and Boys Go Crazy (a deep burgundy). It takes a few coats to build the color up, but once you do, the blue tones pop on darker skin tones while the golden hues shine against olive skin tones.
There are 16 lip gloss shades to choose from, and each one will set you back $21. There’s a handful of pinks and peaches that are perfect for the warm summer months, but our favorites from the collection have to be Comet Blue — a fitting name given its color — and Funtabulous — which certainly captures the essence of a vibrant pink-purple.
Full disclosure: If you hate the sticky feel of gloss, these might not be for you — each one is hella sticky and long-lasting. That means we wouldn’t exactly advise you wear one on a windy day unless you want a mouth full of hair. But if you’re into a glittery, shiny lip look, then this will easily become your new go-to gloss.
