ColourPop Teamed Up With An Online Dating Site For Its Latest Launch

It’s July 6, and you know what that means (or maybe you don't): Today is National Kissing Day. Before you roll your eyes at the mere mention of a made-up holiday clearly targeted toward the comfortably coupled-up, take a step back. Even if you don’t see romantic entanglements in your near future, there are still plenty of ways you can observe the day to its fullest. Kiss your friends! Kiss your dog! Kiss the mirror — why the hell not?
But if you’d prefer to skip the whole part that involves actual kissing, then ColourPop has you covered with something that’ll have you puckering up in a different way. The cult-favorite makeup brand has teamed up with O.G. dating site Match to release a limited-edition liquid lipstick, Mwah, a lush red that leaves lips perfectly matte. With a budge-proof finish and serious lasting power, Mwah will hold up through just about anything — and yes, that includes kissing.
But this isn’t just any liquid lipstick: Mwah was customized based on the results of a survey conducted by the two companies, in which women revealed that they had more success landing a first kiss while wearing lipstick and that red lipstick made them feel sexier than any other shade. That’s how they landed on the rich, flattering raspberry hue, which is available now on the ColourPop website for $6.
What’s more, the brand is also donating a dollar from every purchase to the GLAM4GOOD Foundation, a non-profit that celebrates empowerment through beauty and style — and all shoppers will get 7 days of Match access, completely free. And you thought hitting the favorite button on the photo Miley Cyrus tweeted of her and Liam Hemsworth’s first kiss on the set of The Last Song would be the most exciting thing to happen to you today.
