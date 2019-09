ColourPop Teamed Up With An Online Dating Site For Its Latest Launch

It’s July 6, and you know what that means (or maybe you don't): Today is National Kissing Day . Before you roll your eyes at the mere mention of a made-up holiday clearly targeted toward the comfortably coupled-up, take a step back. Even if you don’t see romantic entanglements in your near future, there are still plenty of ways you can observe the day to its fullest. Kiss your friends! Kiss your dog! Kiss the mirror — why the hell not?