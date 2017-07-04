Happy with a 100% chance of swollen?Exchange surgery was a success and a huge difference from the double mastectomy surgery. After 3 hours I woke up and drank some ginger ale, saw my mom, discussed things with my sweet nurse and was wheeled out of my favorite hospital...where I felt like we hit every bump in the road on the way home?Ouuuuch. My plastic surgeon said he tried many different variations and sizes and after consulting every woman in the hospital?he decided on 500 CC implants, which is actually smaller than my expander size when you take into consideration those CCs plus the bulky expander. Dr. Wright, thank you for ridding me of those boulders and giving me my normalcy back! You are a magician and I am in awe of your talents. Thanks also to everyone @uamshealth for treating me like a queen ever since I first walked through your doors at the beginning of March. What an incredible experience this has been.??#lesleysbreasties #lesnipsbrcainthebud #breastcancerawareness

A post shared by Lesley • The Road Les Traveled (@lesleyannemurphy) on Jul 3, 2017 at 6:55pm PDT