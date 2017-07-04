Story from Pop Culture

This Bachelor Contestant Got Real About Life After A Mastectomy & Getting Breast Implants

Sarah Midkiff
Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images.
After discovering that she carried the BRCA 2 gene, former Bachelor contestant Lesley Murphy underwent a preventative double mastectomy. Back in 2013, she was a contestant on the popular show during its 17th season with Sean Lowe.
In an Instagram post announcing her surgery, she wrote, "I found out I was positive for the BRCA 2 gene mutation mid-February and about 50 days later, I was on an O.R. table." The gene mutation put Murphy at a higher risk of developing breast cancer in the future, and with her mom currently in remission from her own diagnosis three years ago, she believed it was the best thing for her.
She has documented her surgery and recovery process, talking about everything from her first day post operation to her follow up appointments. She even had a farewell party for her soon to be removed breasts which she wrote about on her blog. Many of her followers appreciated her positive outlook through the process.
She thought back on her journey up until this point in an Instagram post on Sunday saying, "In just 83 days, I went from a completely flat chest in horrific pain to somewhere around a comfortable C-cup. Well...as comfortable as I can be in these expanders. The best way I can describe them is like two big boulders on my chest."
She announced on Monday via her Instagram that she underwent breast implant surgery.

Happy with a 100% chance of swollen?Exchange surgery was a success and a huge difference from the double mastectomy surgery. After 3 hours I woke up and drank some ginger ale, saw my mom, discussed things with my sweet nurse and was wheeled out of my favorite hospital...where I felt like we hit every bump in the road on the way home?Ouuuuch. My plastic surgeon said he tried many different variations and sizes and after consulting every woman in the hospital?he decided on 500 CC implants, which is actually smaller than my expander size when you take into consideration those CCs plus the bulky expander. Dr. Wright, thank you for ridding me of those boulders and giving me my normalcy back! You are a magician and I am in awe of your talents. Thanks also to everyone @uamshealth for treating me like a queen ever since I first walked through your doors at the beginning of March. What an incredible experience this has been.??#lesleysbreasties #lesnipsbrcainthebud #breastcancerawareness

A post shared by Lesley • The Road Les Traveled (@lesleyannemurphy) on

Happy with her decision to proactively eliminate the risk of developing cancer, Murphy thanked her surgeon and his team for all their hard work and care over the last few months.
In her pre-operation Instagram post she added, "Knowledge is power and I feel powerful knowing I kicked cancer's ass before it could kick mine. The past 3 months have been a whirlwind. Thank you to all of my followers, readers, friends and family from the bottom of my heart for all of your messages and support. I wish I could adequately explain how much you have helped my recovery process."
