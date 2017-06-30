This Bath Bomb Explodes Like A Firework Display In Your Tub

Growing up, I remember looking forward to July 4 for one reason only: the fireworks. But if you're concerned that the celebratory explosives will only contribute to your city's smog index — or you feel zero thrills from a light show — then we've got your "Plan B" to the festivities. Even better, this alternative involves a little self-care while still honoring our country's independence. Introducing: a red, white, and blue-inspired bath bomb.
When it's time to sink into the tub, this Firework Bath Bomb will burst with patriotic colors as it swirls around you. Even better, it smells like those Firecracker raspberry lemonade popsicles you'd beg your mom to buy you from the ice cream truck. (Oh come on, you know which ones I'm talking about.) Plus, because the orb is coming from Pearl Bath Bombs, that means it too will come with a sterling engagement ring inside. So once your Fourth of July tub show is all finished, a ring will float up to the surface.
Advertisement
The limited-edition bath bomb will set you back $16.99, which may feel steep in comparison to others on the market. But when you're giving yourself some real TLC on this long weekend — and getting a show out of it — that's priceless.
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
Advertisement