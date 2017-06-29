Plenty of artists live for the day when their hard work and talent is rewarded with a Grammy. Chance the Rapper, however, is more than okay with giving the award away.
Okay, so the "No Problem" rapper isn't exactly tossing the Grammy to anyone who wants it. In lieu of placing the award on his fireplace mantle (or wherever famous people stow their major accolades), the rapper is making sure that the award becomes a part of history. As reported by the Associated Press, the musician is placing his Grammy for Best New Artist — which he earned in February after beating out artists like The Chainsmokers and Kelsea Ballerini — in a museum in his hometown of Chicago.
If you want to visit the Grammy, you can do so at the DuSable Museum of African American History, which will be its new home. Chance, who was born Chancelor Bennett, has a personal connection to the DuSable Museum: in January, he was named a member of the museum's board of trustees, as was his father, Ken Bennett.
This isn't the first humanitarian action the rapper has taken. In fact, he was just honored with yet another major award — this time, from BET. At June 25's BET Awards, the star took home the Humanitarian Award, which he earned, in part, for his work with Chicago's Public Schools. In March of 2017, Chance wrote a check for $1 million dollars to the Chicago public school system, calling the move a "call to action." Later in March, Chance promised that for every $100,000 pledged by businesses, his Social Works organization would donate $10,000 to select Chicago schools.
Chance may be a rapper capable of dominating the music scene, but it's clear that his humanitarian work also means a great deal to him. The artist captioned a video of him with his new Humanitarian award with one simple word: "#Grateful."
We can't wait to visit Chance's Grammy — or see how he impacts the world next.
