Family Reunion is obviously the theme of this year’s BET Awards. From the red carpet questions about spades and dominoes to Leslie Jones’ candid dialogue about getting old and having bad knees, the award ceremony that honors Black entertainment is all about loving and supporting one another through the good and the bad in 2017. So far, it’s all been pretty good and we’ve already seen some of the cuddly feels in action.
One of those moments happened between Jones, who is hosting tonight’s awards and Chance the Rapper. During her opening set tonight, Jones gave a shout out to the musician who is also being honored with this year’s Humanitarian Award. (All of the work he has done on behalf of Chicago Public Schools has paid off.)
Advertisement
His response to Jones made us let all a huge “AWWWWWW.” When the camera panned to Chance he outstretched his arms and mouthed the words “I love you!” to Jones. The look of sincerity in his eyes literally made my heart melt. I’m not sure about you, but I’ve never wanted to be Leslie Jones so bad in my life.
This isn’t the first time Chance has given props to his Black girl elders. We can never forget the moment he freaked out after Beyoncé surprised him with a peck on the cheek. I honestly don’t know if my heart can contain all the good feelings I have about Chance’s music, activism, daddy-daughter time, us sharing a hometown, and his personal affections. It’s just too much for me to take at once. I already know I’m going to need some tissues for his acceptance speech later on.
If you missed the moment, you can watch it over and over again, via GIF. That’s what I’ll be doing for the next four hours.
Advertisement