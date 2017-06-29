Attention Disney lovers, sneakerheads, and sneaker-loving Disney fans.
On Wednesday, Nike announced it's releasing a fresh take on Cinderella's iconic see-through shoes. The first sneaker to bear the "Glass Slipper" nickname was released earlier this year — and sold out faster than you can say bippity boppity boo. Now, they're back in high-top form.
Officially titled the Nike Air Force 1 Upstep Hi LX, the shoe gets its "Glass Slipper" nickname from its pink and teal sequined upper. While most are quick to draw comparisons between the sneaker's sparkly exterior and Cinderella's iridescent glass slipper, the connection runs even deeper: We can't help but see some similarities between the two-tone shading and Cinderella's two most iconic outfits: the pink dress she D.I.Y.-ed (with some adorable animal assistance), and the pale blue ballgown gifted by a certain Fairy Godmother.
While the latest Air Force 1s share the same shimmer as the previous low-top style, they swap out the gray suede accents for pure white. The resulting contrast helps that iconic Nike swoosh stand out agains a sea of sparkles, giving the shoe a super-luxe (and appropriately summery) feel. And while these sneakers might not pass a ball's black tie dress code, they'd pair perfectly with a sweet sundress or raw-hem denim for the ultimate take on street style. Just don't plan on leaving one behind as a calling card — with a $200 price tag, any potential princes can just find you on Instagram.
The limited-edition sneakers will be available July 1 at 10 a.m. EDT. If you don't have a Fairy Godmother on speed dial, we recommend setting an alert now. Otherwise, get used to singing "A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes" at your laptop screen.
