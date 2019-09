While the latest Air Force 1s share the same shimmer as the previous low-top style, they swap out the gray suede accents for pure white. The resulting contrast helps that iconic Nike swoosh stand out agains a sea of sparkles, giving the shoe a super-luxe (and appropriately summery) feel. And while these sneakers might not pass a ball's black tie dress code, they'd pair perfectly with a sweet sundress or raw-hem denim for the ultimate take on street style. Just don't plan on leaving one behind as a calling card — with a $200 price tag, any potential princes can just find you on Instagram.