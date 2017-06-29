Ask any beauty editor their favorite highlighter, and you can bet you will hear RMS Beauty Living Luminizer come up more than once. The coconut-oil based highlighter is the minimalist's solution to the blinding strobing trend. Plus, it's just really ridiculously good-looking on every skin tone and offers that dewy glow we wish we could wake up with.
And because we can never get enough of it, the all-natural brand is offering up three brand-new shades nestled inside a compact palette. But, this isn't the first multipurpose product from RMS. Just a few months ago, the company launched its first palettes, Mod and Pop, featuring the best-selling, highlighter formula alongside two Lip2Cheek colors, cream bronzers, and an all-over balm.
So what can you expect from the Luminizer X Quad? Housed inside a sleek white case, you'll find four highlighters: Luminizer X, a more pigmented version of the classic shade; Luminizer Nude, a subtle copper highlighter; Champagne Rosé, the existing pink highlight that just launched this year; and Champagne Fizz, an opalescent shimmer with a slight lilac sheen. We know, we know: The OG formula isn't inside the summer palette, but let's be real, we already own it in bulk — did we really need another?
