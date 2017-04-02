I love makeup — like I really really love makeup. But after years of seeing my peers pile layers of shimmer onto their cheekbones, I need a break. Sure, I love to get my strobe on just as much as the next person, but sometimes I want a highlighter that will emphasize my features while also flying under the radar. Luckily, RMS' new Champagne Rosé Luminizer does just that.
This isn't a glow giver with a ton of bells and whistles: There are no chunky flecks of sparkle, no chrome-like finish, and it sure as hell won't give you a metallic or wet effect. What it does do, however, is provide luminosity while maintaining a decidedly low-key vibe. It makes my skin look healthy — and who doesn't love that?
Like the brand's cult-classic Living Luminizer (a model and editor favorite), Champagne Rosé contains teeny flecks of micro-fine shimmer. Rather than veering icy-white like brand's original shade, though, this one is warm and rosy, making it a winner for a wider range of skin tones.
After warming up the product with my ring finger, I'll tap the cream onto the high points of my face — the bridge of my nose, top of my cheekbones, and the Cupid's bow. The best part? A few taps of the cream will provide a sheer radiance which can be layered for more impact — but since the pigment is so subdued, it's almost impossible to go overboard.
Champagne Rosé isn't the fanciest of highlighters — but that's a good thing. It is great to amp up my features while plumping my skin (thanks, in part, to a more-natural blend of castor seed- and coconut oil). Sure, I still love my mega-watt highlighters — the ones that elicit "What highlighter are you wearing?" questions left and right. But I'm glad I finally have something in my arsenal that gives me a "healthy glow" instead.
