I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came..— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017
...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017
We cannot ignore that the President of the United States views women as objects to be rated by their appearance. It's absolutely disgusting.— D Wasserman Schultz (@DWStweets) June 29, 2017
It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job.— MSNBCPR (@MSNBCPR) June 29, 2017
This attack on a woman's appearance is disgusting - and degrading the office you represent. #shame https://t.co/GX3CWwboaU— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 29, 2017
Is there any serious company in America that wouldn't fire a CEO for publicly attacking a woman for her appearance?— stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) June 29, 2017
Trump's obviously too used to always getting his way. His comments this morning would be a fireable offense in most other situations.— Sam Stein (@samstein) June 29, 2017
You are a national embarrassment. It's like you have no idea how to even fake being a normal human being. You are the proud type of insane.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 29, 2017