Story from Beauty

Donald Trump's Fixation On Women's Looks Has Hit A Terrifying New Low

Alix Tunell
At 9 AM EDT, the President of the United States — say it out loud: the President of the United States — sent two tweets out to the world that were so unhinged (even by his standards) that most people double-checked that they were really coming from his official account.
Photo: AP/REX/Shutterstock.
Photo: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images.
"I heard poorly rated @morning_joe speaks badly of me," he begins, before going in for the jab. "Then how come low I.Q. crazy Mika, along with psycho Joe, came to Mar-A-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!"
Advertisement
"Low I.Q. crazy Mika" is Mika Brzezinski, accomplished journalist and co-host of MSNBC's Morning Joe, and her crime is "speaking badly" of a man who seems to be under the impression he runs North Korea and not the free world. For that, he saw it fit to punish her, and as we've seen time and time again, his only weapon against a woman is an attack on her looks.
He called Sarah Jessica Parker the "unsexiest woman alive" back in 2012. He tweeted a meme mocking Ted Cruz's wife's appearance in comparison to Melania's. He nicknamed former Miss Universe Alicia Mercado "Miss Piggy." In Trump's world, sex appeal is the only currency that counts — take it away from a woman and you take away her value.
In his latest outburst, he decided to out Brzezinski for allegedly getting a facelift — in graphic detail. (CNN reports that pictures from Mar-a-Lago show no evidence of one, for what it's worth.) Like just about everything the President does, this move serves no purpose but to disempower, but the thing is, there's nothing shameful about plastic surgery. His plan backfired; none of the news outlets are speculating did-she-or-didn't-she today.
I'd say that Trump can't have it both ways — he can't insist the women he surrounds himself with, and any woman who passes by him in a hallway or shows up on his TV screen, pass his beauty queen test, but also tear them down for how they choose to alter or enhance their appearance. But as we've learned time and again, he can. He can rank women on a scale of 1-10 and help himself to their bodies, and still win. This is apparently the world we live in now.
Advertisement
Our weapon, in return, is outrage and resistance — and Twitter is showing up with it in full force today.
As for Mika, she let his remarks slide off her back, choosing only to respond with a photo that speaks for itself. It should be noted that her tweet now has almost double the amount of retweets and likes than Trump's, further proving that when they go low, we go high — and end up on top.
Read these stories next:
All The President’s Clones: Why Trump’s Favorite Women Look Exactly The Same
Getting A Breast Reduction Was The Most Empowering Decision I've Ever Made
The Surprising Link Between Bullying & Plastic Surgery
Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers

R29 Original Series