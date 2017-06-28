The This Is Us cast's family is getting tighter. Season 1 guest stars Alexandra Breckenridge (Sophie) and Jon Huertas (Miguel) are becoming series regulars in season 2 of NBC's hit melodrama, Entertainment Weekly reports.
Both characters were introduced last season, and although viewers didn't get their full back stories, it was clear that they are deeply entwined with the lives of the Pearsons. Sophie, a nurse living in New York, is the childhood sweetheart and ex-wife of Kevin (Justin Hartley). We met Sophie midway through season 1, and since then fans have been pulling for Kevin to reignite his relationship with his first love — which he messed up the first time around when he cheated on Sophie 12 years ago. While Kevin was headed back to Los Angeles in the season finale, Breckenridge's increased screen time indicates that Sophie may become a serious romantic interest for Kevin in season 2.
Huertas' character, Miguel, has been much more controversial. He is both the best friend of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and the future husband of Jack's wife, and later widow, Rebecca (Mandy Moore). The story of how their relationship forms after Jack's death is unclear, leading fans to speculate about Miguel's intentions. (One popular and very dark theory accuses Miguel of killing Jack in order to be with Rebecca.) Series creator Dan Fogelman though, has come out in defense of Miguel, who was Jack's best man. "I think the best of Miguel, and I like to believe that Miguel's infatuation on a different level with Rebecca began long after Jack was no longer in the picture," he told Entertainment Weekly in February. "That's what I like to believe."
The news about Huertas' character is surprising, though — given that just last month, Moore said that although she wants Rebecca and Miguel's relationship to start unfolding sooner than later, she doesn't think we'll see much of that in season 2. "Because I know a lot of what happens, I’m excited to see — which I don’t think will happen in season 2 — I want to see the evolution of Rebecca and Miguel’s relationship, like how that happened," she told People in May. "I’ve heard that that potentially will be later in season 2, maybe beginning of season 3."
This Is Us season 2 premieres begins September 26 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC
