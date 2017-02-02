The Latest Addition To This Is Us Is Huge News For Fans

On the last episode of This Is Us (spoiler alert!), viewers were introduced to a new character and received some huge news. Kevin (Justin Hartley) has an ex-wife whom he met when they were just kids. The reveal has the makings of an amazingly cute origin story, though it also feeds into many critics' feelings that the show basically chooses every heart-tugging scenario possible and milks them to make viewers weep. However you feel about this hit NBC drama, news came today that there's more of Sophie's story line to come. Viewers were introduced to both 10-year-old Sophie (Sophia Coto) and adult Sophie, who is played by Alex Breckenridge. NBC has now announced that The Fosters' Amanda Leighton will play another version of young Sophie. The Hollywood Reporter notes that while we don't know the exact age, Leighton's Sophie will probably be something in the ballpark of late teens to early 20s. Naturally, details are still under wraps. For a show that drops major twists just about every week and already has plenty of story lines running (not to mention juggling Mandy Moore's wigs and Milo Ventimiglia's facial hair), adding one more actor to the mix may come as a blessing for those who enjoy speculating on the show's direction or a curse for viewers who reach for the tissues every week. After all, having one more relationship on the list means more room for heartbreak. Leighton currently has a role on Freeform's The Fosters, previously guest starred on Fox’s Rosewood and had a recurring role on The Young and the Restless in 2013 and 2014. She's also the voice of Blossom on Cartoon Networks' Powerpuff Girls reboot, which premiered in 2016. There's no telling if Leighton's Sophie will be the one who gets to experience the marriage and subsequent divorce that was revealed in last week's episode, but the casting choice does put some puzzle pieces into place.
