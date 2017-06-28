What if you could send sex toys to people who would probably be appalled by them while also supporting an organization who provides important services in the community? That's exactly what a new initiative is proposing you do.
Unbound, a sexual lifestyle company, is launching a campaign called #VibesForCongress that is asking folks to send vibrators to their congresspeople as a way of protesting the new proposed healthcare legislation. Seventy-five percent of the proceeds from each vibrator purchased will be donated to Planned Parenthood.
In a press release, Ubound said that the initiative is designed to "shed a light on the importance of women’s health in the face of changes that would pose significant limitations to healthcare and demonstrate that women will not stay silent." Each vibrator — which costs $15 to send — comes with an information packet that discusses the likely repercussions of the pending legislation, facts about sexual health, and statistics about Planned Parenthood.
It's almost as much fun as the people who have been donating to Planned Parenthood in Mike Pence's name — which reached a staggering $20,000.
The campaign hopes to "raise awareness for the thousands of women who are currently at the mercy of government's pending legislation."
Unbound is not the only company that wants to support Planned Parenthood as the healthcare vote looms. Even professional sports teams have been getting in on the action, with the WNBA's Seattle Storm hosting a Planned Parenthood night next month where they'll donate $5 from each ticket to the reproductive healthcare organization.
Regardless of whether you do it with a vibrator or just a phone call, if you are worried about what legislation could mean for your reproductive rights, it's a good idea to contact your representatives and let them know where you stand. Elected officials are supposed to represent their constituents, so making your voice heard is an important action you can take.
