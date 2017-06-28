America Ferrera gave us an inside look at her marriage with a hilarious Instagram post. She and husband Ryan Piers Williams are supposed to be making wishes with their dandelions, but it doesn't exactly pan out the way they imagined.
Williams quickly overpowers Ferrera and she gets a face full of dandelion fuzz, air, and, probably, a little spit. It was cute in theory. What really amps it up is the slow motion effect. It not only captures Ferrera's disgusted recoil but Williams laughing at his wife as well.
Ferrera shared the adorable video in honor of her twelfth anniversary with Williams. Her caption "12 years of this..." means this is probably not the only silly mishap that's happened over the last dozen years. The pair met when Ferrera was cast in Williams' student film while he was at the University of Southern California. They were engaged in 2010 and married shortly after, in 2011.
From what we can see, two of them are having a blast on vacation in Iceland. All of Ferrera's recent posts on Instagram have been ridiculously cute. It really took off with this Boomerang from the Blue Lagoon, which she captioned "Well, we had a nice run."
Then, she shared this fun video of the two of them dancing in a bubble. Katy Perry's "Chained To The Rhythm" plays in the background, perfectly describing how Ferrera and Williams are "So comfortable living in a bubble, bubble."
Twelve years of this looks like time well spent. The internet has very quickly decided that these two are relationship goals and, from this evidence, it has to be true.
