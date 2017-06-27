Iggy Azalea is firing back at Halsey after the singer called Azalea a "fucking moron" during an interview last week. Halsey told The Guardian, "There’s a lot of people I wouldn’t put on my record. Iggy Azalea: absolutely not. She had a complete disregard for black culture. Fucking moron." She added, "I watched her career dissolve and it fascinated me." Azalea's response? "I don't know her." No, that is literally what she said.
Azalea talked frankly about the accusations that Halsey, whose father is Black, made against her, regarding the appropriation of Black culture in her music (an argument that has been made against the Aussie before). On Tuesday, Azalea shrugged off the criticism as a peril of fame during the Australian podcast Smallzy's Surgery. "It's kind of like if we were talking right now and I just randomly started talking about Janet Jackson or something," Iggy explained to host Kent "Smallzy" Small, referring to the fact that Halsey brought up Azalea's name on her own accord (as opposed to being prompted by the interviewer).
The 27-year-old, who is no stranger to public feuds, continued, "To me, because I'm a famous person and I know a lot of the time people have opinions and they're not always accurate, I really try very hard not to give my personal opinions about people that I don't know." Azalea added, "I don't know her. I've never met her," a line harkening back to Mariah Carey's practically iconic shade of Jennifer Lopez, as Marie Claire points out. (The nonchalant "fuck her" is so good that Carey has recycled it on the likes of Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato.)
The singer actually thinks that this media spat could be a good learning experience for the 22-year-old "Now Or Never" singer. "She's young and I hope she learns maybe to be a bit less judgmental when she's kind of in the same shoes," Azalea said. "I'm sure she's getting judged all the time as well by people who don't really know her. Maybe it'd be good for her to try to be a little more empathetic to other people that are in the same situation." She added, "I don't really think I had anything to do with it."
