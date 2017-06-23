Honestly? I didn't know that Quavo had made homophobic comments when I collaborated him. We've never spoken a word to each other and +— h (@halsey) June 23, 2017
+ I have no intention of pursuing a friendship there, unless he wants to make a legitimate apology.— h (@halsey) June 23, 2017
I work tirelessly to represent & support marginalized communities I love & am a part of. I'm sorry if my actions have ever seemed otherwise.— h (@halsey) June 23, 2017
I only meant to say that people can struggle being socially conscious if they don't have the information/vocabulary. So we must educate them— h (@halsey) June 23, 2017
And I'm proud to watch the young people around me work hard to educate themselves and others to stay woke every day.— h (@halsey) June 23, 2017
I think thats an important point. I AM queer & I TRY to be understanding & want people to be educated. But im truly sorry for my misjudgment https://t.co/ESomRyiyBh— h (@halsey) June 23, 2017
Again, I am truly sorry for my misjudgement and I am happy to have listeners who hold me accountable.— h (@halsey) June 23, 2017