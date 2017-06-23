Story from Music

Halsey Calls Iggy Azalea A "Moron" For Appropriating Black Culture

Erin Donnelly
Photo: Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock.
Pictured: Halsey performing on Today.
Halsey has some strong words for Iggy Azalea.
The "Closer" singer called out the rapper in a new interview with The Guardian, accusing her of cultural appropriation. Azalea has been criticized for misrepresenting the hip-hop community as a white Australian woman, triggering beefs with Azealia Banks and Q-Tip's 2014 history lesson.
Now it's Halsey's turn to join the fray. The 22-year-old pop star (real name: Ashley Frangipane), who has been vocal about her own biracial background, told The Guardian that she wouldn't consider collaborating with Azalea.
"There’s a lot of people I wouldn’t put on my record," she said. "Iggy Azalea: absolutely not. She had a complete disregard for black culture. Fucking moron. I watched her career dissolve and it fascinated me.”
Azalea, who is currently trying to bury the hatchet with former nemesis Banks, has yet to respond.
Halsey, in the meantime, is putting out her own fires. Her interview saw her defend Migos rapper Quavo from accusations of homophobia, and fans aren't feeling it. Halsey identifies as bisexual and has been an advocate for the LGBTQ community.
“I think he’s misunderstood,” she told the British paper of having Quavo perform on her new album. “Just because I choose to be a socially conscious artist, and I’m pretty good at it, that doesn’t mean every artist is going to be equipped to be politically correct. I don’t think he’s inherently homophobic, I think he’s in a tough place of trying to explain what he means. I agree his apology was bullshit but I can’t police everybody.”
She's now backtracking that statement on Twitter.
"Honestly? I didn't know that Quavo had made homophobic comments when I collaborated [with] him," she tweeted late last night. "We've never spoken a word to each other and I have no intention of pursuing a friendship there, unless he wants to make a legitimate apology.
"I work tirelessly to represent & support marginalized communities I love & am a part of. I'm sorry if my actions have ever seemed otherwise. I only meant to say that people can struggle being socially conscious if they don't have the information/vocabulary. So we must educate them. And I'm proud to watch the young people around me work hard to educate themselves and others to stay woke every day.
"I AM queer & I TRY to be understanding & want people to be educated," she continued. "But I'm truly sorry for my misjudgment. Again, I am truly sorry for my misjudgment and I am happy to have listeners who hold me accountable."
