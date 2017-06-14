When she's not performing at the Billboard Music Awards or opening up about her mental health, Halsey is using her time in the spotlight to fight for women's rights. Earlier this month, she gave some advice to Planned Parenthood about spreading their message, and now she's partnered with the Center for Health and Gender Equity to combat the Global Gag Rule, a policy that prohibits organizations that are federally funded from using their funds for abortion-related programs, or even providing advice or referrals. This means health organizations are forced to choose between federal funding and providing truly comprehensive healthcare for women. However, Hasley is spreading awareness about a possible solution.
It's called the Global HER act, and it was created by Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Representative Nita Lowey, along with 200 bipartisan lawmakers. It would mean that eligible organizations all over the world can keep providing health services with U.S. funds and keep providing abortion services with other funds.
"We know that when family planning services and contraceptives are easily accessible, there are fewer unplanned pregnancies, maternal deaths, and abortions," Senator Jeanne Shaheen said in a statement back when President Trump reinstated the rule. "And when women have control over their reproductive health, it improves the long-term health of mothers and children and creates a lasting economic benefit."
The senator promised to "continue to stand up to President Trump and Republican leadership in Congress who are intent on rolling back women's access to reproductive healthcare, and will introduce bipartisan legislation to repeal the Global Gag Rule for good." And that's exactly what the Global HER Act is meant to do. You can learn more about the policy, courtesy of Halsey, in this video:
