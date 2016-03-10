Halsey may be a rising star on the music scene these days, but the 21-year-old struggled to get through her teen years.
In a recent interview with Billboard, she revealed that she hated her high school experience and didn't feel like she fit in with her peers. Ultimately, she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. But somewhere in the midst of all that emotional suffering, she attempted suicide.
"I had tried to kill myself,” she told the mag. “I was an adolescent; I didn’t know what I was doing."
Because she was only 17 at the time, she wound up in the children's ward. "Which was terrifying," she explained. "I was in there with 9-year-olds who had tried to kill themselves.”
That was far from the only hard part of her hospitalization. "There was no TV, no music, no nothing,” she says. Ultimately, a certain band helped her move forward. "The day I got out of the hospital, I was in the car and I was listening to Imagine Dragons. It was a fucking moment for me. I don’t think I realized how important music was to me before that."
And not-quite just like that: "Three years later, I was opening their U.S. arena tour.”
