And you can tell by her reaction to Q-Tip’s more than compassionate tweets that she’s still embarrassed, which is fair (it’s embarrassing to be called out by an authority on a subject you claim to understand). But she’s still failing to see the real issue at hand: Copying a genre-specific sound simply because she wanted to do so is cultural appropriation. She is a white woman from Australia. It would be different if she were rapping that way.



Which she isn’t. Via her follow-up, Iggy Azalea seems to be vying for approval without changing her approach, and that means that regardless of how many apologies she makes or truths she acknowledges, she’s perpetuating the appropriation cycle. And I’m sure Azalea isn’t a bad person, or a malicious person, and she doesn’t deserve death threats or anything criminal and terrible and scary. But I do think she is a person who is reacting to an inconvenient (for her) reality by keeping the blinders on and believing that acknowledgement is enough. Unfortunately, it isn’t. And until she takes some time to reflect on her choices and why it is she keeps defending her tendency to appropriate, she’ll never understand why she’s become such a polarising figure, or how she can really change. And until she does, a comeback isn’t going to happen.