The new Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palettes ring in at $49 and are tucked into the same seven-pan packaging that fits sleekly in your makeup bag — but that’s where the similarities end. The idea, ambassador/makeup artist Michael Ashton tells R29 exclusively — yes, that’s Adele’s longtime makeup artist thankyouverymuch — was to include additional textures for a more impactful look. “They can all be used wet or dry, but I find that they look like they're wet even though they're not, because the color payoff is so intense," he says. (And after trying them today, we're inclined to believe him.)