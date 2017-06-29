We’ve got good news and bad news: The bad news is that Marc Jacobs Beauty is discontinuing every single eye shadow it its range — both the mini and full size shadow palettes. We know, saying goodbye is never easy to do, but luckily, what’s coming next is even better. Ready for the good news? Starting today, the brand is launching six brand new palettes that are so dreamy, so smooth, so pigmented, you’ll forget all about what we just told you.
The new Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palettes ring in at $49 and are tucked into the same seven-pan packaging that fits sleekly in your makeup bag — but that’s where the similarities end. The idea, ambassador/makeup artist Michael Ashton tells R29 exclusively — yes, that’s Adele’s longtime makeup artist thankyouverymuch — was to include additional textures for a more impactful look. “They can all be used wet or dry, but I find that they look like they're wet even though they're not, because the color payoff is so intense," he says. (And after trying them today, we're inclined to believe him.)
Each of the six palettes packs everyday neutrals, plus one statement color to enhance your look. (May we recommend upside down makeup perhaps?) Each also features four finishes: a velvety matte, shimmery satin, sparkly silk (which is a touch glittery), and a metallic lamé, which delivers that wet look you won't need water to achieve.
“I’ve had them for a few months and what I love is not only how well they perform on stage [on Adele], but also how beautiful they look on the red carpet,” Ashton told R29. "Oftentimes products cannot do both."
The finishes were inspired by the fabric in Marc Jacobs' latest collection, and it’s all part of a movement to more-closely align the makeup with the clothing. (The brand invites you to “dress your eyes” with the many finishes.)
Ashton tells us that his favorite palettes are Glambition and Scandalust — and it’s the third shade from the latter palette that you’ll see complimenting Adele’s cat-eye. Also part of the launch is a Coconut Eye Primer and three eye brushes — a first for the brand.
Log onto Refinery29’s SnapChat tomorrow morning to see the palettes in action, plus tips and tricks to score Adele’s iconic cat-eye from Ashton — then surf over to Sephora to shop the goods. The seven palettes are available today for Sephora VIB Rouge members in store and online today — and for everyone else starting early July 8. Hellloooooo from the other side.