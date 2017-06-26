Ashley Graham Says The Kendall Jenner Pepsi Scandal Would Never Have Happened To Her For This One Important Reason
You may remember a certain Pepsi commercial starring Kendall Jenner that went viral for all the wrong reasons. Well, Ashley Graham claims she would never have been put in that situation for one very important reason — and it has to do with the people that surround her.
When the model appeared on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, she was asked about the divisive commercial, which critics claimed appropriated the Black Lives Matter movement to sell soda. This was despite, Pepsi wanting to "project a global message of unity, peace and understanding," as the brand explained in a statement.
Graham specifically talked about how she would have handled the situation, admitting it would have never gotten to the point where she would have to defend her choices. "I think my team probably would have nipped it in the bud before anything happened," she said.
Graham appeared shocked that no one in Jenner's camp questioned the ad before the young model went as far to film it. She wondered why no one said,"Hey, this looks like a bad idea right here," something Graham thinks her team would have definitely done.
But, Graham was also sympathetic to Jenner, who she didn't blame for the commercial. When the commercial came out, Refinery29's Sesali Bowen also wrote the Jenner wasn't the real problem with the ad. Graham told Cohen it was "unfortunate that it happened, but hey, she's moving forward."
This is true; last month, Jenner announced she'd be working with Adidas and has teased a new collection from her Kendall + Kylie line with her little sister Kylie Jenner. She's also showing off her skills behind the camera, working as a budding fashion photographer who's shot fashion spread of Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber and Sienna Miller for LOVE magazine.
Graham would also like to move forward with her career, telling Cohen that she would very much like to be a Victoria's Secret Angel. She even sent the brand a message: "Victoria's Secret, call me. I will walk your runway. I will wear those wings, honey. And I will wear it with confidence."
