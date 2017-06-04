When she decided to become a model, Kendall Jenner had all the advantages of fame and family connections to give her an easy start. She promptly proved that she deserved her shot being really good at it, too. We're beginning to think that might be the case with her budding photography career. This weekend, she posted a few photos to Instagram that are pretty darn impressive.
The first is a portrait of friend and fellow model Bella Hadid, captioned simply "f/w17 by me," so we can assume she took it back in February during fashion week. Jenner framed the black-and-white photo well and captured the shine of Hadid's hair and fur coat despite the black background.
Hadid's such a pro, and there's no such thing as a bad pic of her, so maybe the next two photos say more about Jenner's skills. There's a blurry shot from a party, which could have been just an accident rather than an artistic decision, but it looks like she was using a real camera, not just her phone, on a long exposure.
Then she took a photo of sister Kylie Jenner, accepting a cigarette from a disembodied hand in a crowded party scene. Kylie is relaxed, not posing as she would be for a selfie or a photographer not related to her. There's also something timeless in this pic, like it could have been from Studio 54.
Jenner professionally stepped beyond her family's long tradition of selfie taking last year, when she photographed friend Kaia Gerber for a 10-page spread in LOVE magazine. She's since done other shoots for the magazine, including Sienna Miller's cover photo in February.
"I was so impressed with her as a photographer," Miller told the magazine. "She’s definitely got an aesthetic. She was really professional, took it very seriously, and understood everything involved."
Watch Jenner in action, shooting Jimmy Fallon, here.
