Kendall Jenner Is Joining The Family Athleisure Business

The specifics of this ambassadorship have yet to be revealed. (Some immediate follow-up questions we have: Will Jenner exclusively be wearing Adidas Originals sneakers with her Adidas Originals tracksuits moving forward? Will she appear in any/all upcoming campaigns? Is there a design component to this pair-up?) For the time being, though, expect the model to continue to wear her Yeezy Boosts, Stan Smiths, and Superstars with now-contractually-obligated pride.