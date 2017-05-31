Kendall Jenner Is Joining The Family Athleisure Business

Kylie Jenner may have disappointed Kanye West when she inked a deal with Puma last year, after the longtime Adidas collaborator assured his Twitter followers that "1000% there will never be a Kylie Puma anything. That's on my family! 1000% Kylie is on Yeezy team!!!," but the Kardashian-Jenner's relationship with the German sportswear brand still runs deep — and not Instagramming-your-fresh-Yeezy-Boosts deep: Kendall Jenner was just signed on as an ambassador for Adidas Originals.
The 21-year-old model confirmed the partnership to her 81.2 million Instagram followers on Wednesday. "Officially joining the adidas fam!," Jenner captioned a Boomerang of her in a golf cart cruising past a branded mural. Mom Kris reposted the clip, adding the hashtag "#proudmama."
As Fashionista pointed out, though, Jenner's actually been teasing the news on social media for weeks now: If you peep through her feed, you'll find some subtle throwbacks to some of her late '90s and early aughts Adidas #OOTDs. (The Kardashian-Jenners have always been about #fulllooks, after all.) "Always been an OG," one caption reads; "whyyyyy mom?!," the model asks on an image of her and Kylie coordinated tracksuits.
Athleisure deals are proving to be the next big frontier for models: Gigi Hadid has a contract with Reebok, sister Bella has one with Nike. Meanwhile, Karlie Kloss has been in the "Adidas fam" for some time now. (She even welcomed Jenner to the club with a Snapchat-filtered selfie soon after the partnership was revealed.)
The specifics of this ambassadorship have yet to be revealed. (Some immediate follow-up questions we have: Will Jenner exclusively be wearing Adidas Originals sneakers with her Adidas Originals tracksuits moving forward? Will she appear in any/all upcoming campaigns? Is there a design component to this pair-up?) For the time being, though, expect the model to continue to wear her Yeezy Boosts, Stan Smiths, and Superstars with now-contractually-obligated pride.
