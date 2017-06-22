Two days after posting a tone-deaf Bachelorette tweet, former Bachelor star Leah Block has issued a formal apology.
"I accept responsibility for my ignorance," Block wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday. She added that she hopes to become an "informed ally" for the Black community.
"I come forward honestly and openly, to extend my sincere apology for the tweet from my account on Monday, June 19th regarding the current season of The Bachelorette. The tweet came from a place that humored the failure of representation of minorities in reality TV and belittled the significance of Rachel's presence on the show," Block wrote in her Facebook post. "I acknowledge that entertaining this kind of humor is a passive and careless action that stifles the progress the black community has made in television and continue to make in this industry."
Block went on to admit her wrongdoing and to wish Rachel luck. On Monday, Lindsay replied to Block's tweet by suggesting she meet Lee, referencing the current Bachelorette contestant who's reportedly sent racist tweets in the past.
I sincerely apologize for my tweet. In no way was I trying to offend anyone & I'm very sorry if I did. I had no idea it would be so harmful.— Leah Block (@leahblock) June 20, 2017
Needed a couple days to clear my head and reflect on what happened. Here's what I want to say from my heart... ❤️https://t.co/qQMvVqUfTA— Leah Block (@leahblock) June 22, 2017
"It is vitally important to prioritize these experiences and help destroy the oppressive forces that threaten minority communities. My tweet did neither of those things, and I see that as a personal failure," Block wrote. "In my initial Twitter responses to concerned Bachelor Nation fans, I was defensive. The attacks directed at me felt to be responses to the epidemic of injustice we have towards individuals of marginalized identities — especially the black community. I accept responsibility for my ignorance and as I move forward I will engage in these issues — so I can become an informed ally who would never consider that tweet to be funny in the first place."
"Our Society should have no place for hate that targets any minority group. We can't make the future better until we make ourselves better. And I'm starting now," she concluded. "Best of luck to Rachel and her suitors this season."
It's great to see that Block is learning from her mistakes and wants to become a better ally. Hopefully, Bachelor fans will see her post and take her words to heart.
