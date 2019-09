Here's How To Get A Free Makeover By A Nyx Professional

Despite Nyx's wildly affordable products, it's still easy to rack up $30. Take the brand's seemingly endless amount of lip products or its foundations with spectacular color range (which is hard to come by at drugstore prices). The brand tells us there are four 30-minute services you can choose from: Best Face Forward (focusing on base makeup), Shadow Game (eyes), Love Contours All (face-sculpting), and Brow Down (well, you get the point). Plus, at select stores, there are two additional choices — Makeup 101, for the basics, and Glow Getter, for highlighting tips — and all six are done by a Nyx pro makeup artist.