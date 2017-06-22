Here's How To Get A Free Makeover By A Nyx Professional

But we have good news for the folks not so beauty inclined: Getting one-on-one time with a makeup artist just got a whole lot easier — and way more affordable. Nyx Cosmetics just announced a complimentary professional makeup service for customers who spend a minimum of $30 at some of the brand's stores. "This program empowers beauty junkies by offering them the opportunity to become their own makeup artist," said Nathalie Kristo, the general manager of global business development at the brand. "And to learn pro tips and artistry tricks with one-on-one lessons, exclusively at select retail stores."