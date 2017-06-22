Here's How To Get A Free Makeover By A Nyx Professional

Wouldn’t it be nice if we could make like Kim Kardashian and have a professional makeup artist do our makeup every morning? It’s a farfetched dream and a very unrealistic one at that — especially considering how a one-time pro service can run you upwards of $100.
But we have good news for the folks not so beauty inclined: Getting one-on-one time with a makeup artist just got a whole lot easier — and way more affordable. Nyx Cosmetics just announced a complimentary professional makeup service for customers who spend a minimum of $30 at some of the brand's stores. "This program empowers beauty junkies by offering them the opportunity to become their own makeup artist," said Nathalie Kristo, the general manager of global business development at the brand. "And to learn pro tips and artistry tricks with one-on-one lessons, exclusively at select retail stores."
Despite Nyx's wildly affordable products, it's still easy to rack up $30. Take the brand's seemingly endless amount of lip products or its foundations with spectacular color range (which is hard to come by at drugstore prices). The brand tells us there are four 30-minute services you can choose from: Best Face Forward (focusing on base makeup), Shadow Game (eyes), Love Contours All (face-sculpting), and Brow Down (well, you get the point). Plus, at select stores, there are two additional choices — Makeup 101, for the basics, and Glow Getter, for highlighting tips — and all six are done by a Nyx pro makeup artist.
As of right now, the services are available at six locations across the country, rolling out to more retailers throughout the year. So, until you have enough dough to land your very own at-home MUA, we suggest heading to Nyx's website to locate a store near you, stat.
