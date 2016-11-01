5 Things Makeup Artists Wish You'd Start Doing

Wouldn't it be nice if you had a little makeup-artist fairy buzzing around you as you got ready every morning? They could tell you if you had a line of foundation on your neck — before you found out the hard way under sunlight. Or provide you with pointers for getting your winged liner even on both sides. (Or heck, just grab the pencil between their tiny wings and do the job for you.)



Hey, there are self-driving cars and sex robots in the works, so we're not ruling out a future with our own Cinderella-esque glam team. But, sadly, it's not here yet. So the next best thing is actual human pros getting real about what they wish we'd start (and stop) doing with our makeup at home. Their tips, ahead — take 'em or leave 'em.

