Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In July

It's the first day of summer and Netflix is getting in the spirit of a new season by clearing out some old titles, but don't despair. Classic movies like Blazing Saddles and Gentleman Prefer Blondes will still be available for another week or so, and if you really commit, you should be able to binge the seasons of MacGyver, Ghost Whisperer, and Futurama that on their way out as well. So crank that air conditioning and settle in — the beach will still be there tomorrow.
This month has us saying goodbye to a lot of iconic throwbacks. If you're feeling musical, make sure to catch Hello, Dolly! before it's gone, and if your heart truly belongs in the '80s, then Working Girl is here to make your Harrison Ford dreams come true...at least until July 1.
Fans of American Pie better buckle up, because the franchise is losing three different titles: American Pie Presents: Band Camp, American Pie Presents: Beta House and American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile. To add insult to comedy injury, Kevin Hart's stand-up special, Laugh at My Pain, is also flying the coop.
And if I could make one personal recommendation: Please catch Angus, Thongs, and Perfect Snogging before it disappears. It by no means does its literary namesake justice, but it's still a fun coming-of-age comedy set in a little town in England that will make you feel like a tween again (but in a good way).
There are too many titles leaving Netflix to talk about here, so we've rounded them all up in the slideshow ahead. Take note and plan your attack — July will be here sooner than you think.