Nordstrom Is Selling Benefit Products You've Never Seen Before

We’ve already established that Nordstrom is not to be underestimated as a beauty destination. Not only can you find top brands like Ouai, Urban Decay, and Charlotte Tilbury on its well-stocked walls, but the O.G. department store also offers exclusive, can’t-find-elsewhere options that set it apart from other similar spots. But if you need one more reason to shop there (you know, just in case), this news should seal the deal: On June 26, Nordstrom is bringing Benefit Cosmetics exclusively to its website.
Sure, you can currently find Benefit at numerous other retailers, like Sephora, Ulta, and Macy’s. But according to PopSugar, Nordstrom will be different in that it’ll also stock the brand’s full range of skin care, which is harder to come by. That’s right: In addition to classic standbys like the Hoola bronzer and They’re Real! mascara, Benefit is also behind a line of cleansers, toners, serums, and moisturizers. (Who knew?!) It’s high time to start clearing off room on your bathroom counter to make way for the collection, which also happens to come in aesthetically pleasing green glass apothecary-style packaging. You’re going to want it all.
Of course, Nordstrom will carry all other things Benefit, too, like its famous brow products, newly reformulated favorite Boi-ing concealer (a must for dark circles), and the lipsticks, blushes, bronzers, highlighters, and so much more you’ve come to know and love. So mark your calendar for Monday, June 26, just one week from today — and get online to stock up before everyone else does.
