Nordstrom Is Selling Benefit Products You've Never Seen Before

Sure, you can currently find Benefit at numerous other retailers, like Sephora, Ulta, and Macy’s. But according to PopSugar , Nordstrom will be different in that it’ll also stock the brand’s full range of skin care, which is harder to come by. That’s right: In addition to classic standbys like the Hoola bronzer and They’re Real! mascara, Benefit is also behind a line of cleansers, toners, serums, and moisturizers. (Who knew?!) It’s high time to start clearing off room on your bathroom counter to make way for the collection, which also happens to come in aesthetically pleasing green glass apothecary-style packaging. You’re going to want it all.