Hanson Compared Justin Bieber's Music To Chlamydia & We're Confused

Remember Hanson? They're back! Or, not really — the boy band is just in the press because they insulted Justin Bieber's music. (The philistines!)
"I prefer not to get any venereal diseases so whenever Justin Bieber gets near me or near my ears…it’s just ear infections, they’re terrible," Zach Hanson said during an interview at Australian radio station Hit107FM, as per NME. The group had just listened to "Despacito," the Luis Fonsi/Justin Bieber collab and had been unable to name Bieber as the one singing. Later, he added that listening to the 23-year-old's music is "like hanging out with a koala... Chlamydia of the ear. It sucks." (If you didn't know, a large portion of the koala population suffers from chlamydia. According to the BBC, this is why the koala population is shrinking.)
As far as insults go, this one is fairly confusing. For starters, if "Despacito" is a disease, then what exactly is "MMMBop"? But more importantly, it's pretty lame to assert that associating something with chlamydia, a sexually transmitted infection, is insulting. (And for the record, there's no reason to be ashamed of getting an STI.)
Bieber, for all his bizarre social media activity, is doing pretty well. He's recently acquired a new tattoo that reads "Better at 70," the implication being that he'll work hard now to be even more awesome when he's a retired septuagenarian. He has a new song that involves a few Victoria's Secret models, and his collab with DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper, and Lil Wayne has been deemed, at least by yours truly, the "song of the summer."
And hey, I'll say it: "Despacito" is a very infectious song, so Hanson is right in at least one respect.
