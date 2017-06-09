Is Justin Bieber's New Song A Thinly Veiled Victoria's Secret Ad?

So far, 2017 has been a hotbed for great new music. There's been Harry Styles' standout debut solo album, Ed Sheeran's long-awaited Divide, and soon, Lorde's sophomore album will be out. And then there's Justin Bieber, who seems to premiere a new something every week.
For his latest trick, the 23-year-old released a dancey single with DJ David Guetta on June 9. The song, "2U", features Bieber's vocals on top of Guetta's beats and, as whole, is delightfully addictive to listen to. It's no "Despacito," but it's a fun song to add to your growing summer playlist. In a statement with the song's release, Guetta said, "I feel like '2U' is an incredible combination of emotion energy with a huge melody combined with edgy sounds."
Bieber began teasing the song and video earlier this week, causing fans to speculate if he was performing at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show or if he was tweeting out names of women he was interested in. Neither turned out to be the case, but it's the fact that all these models are in this song and so heavily pushing VS products that makes the whole video feels weird. As revealed in the video, the crew of Victoria's Secret models (Jasmine Tookes, Stella Maxwell, Romee Strijd, Elsa Hosk, Sara Sampaio and Martha Hunt) lip sync the lyrics to the song while behind the scenes of a Victoria's Secret photo shoot. It opens up with Tookes lip-syncing into the camera, and then it cuts to the two artists names (Guetta, Bieber) and then immediately to a shot of the Victoria's Secret logo. (We get it!) It looks like a very long commercial for the lingerie brand, thinly veiled as a "music video." There's no Bieber, and no real dancing. In fact, nothing happens in the video at all. It's just models Instagram feeds come to life.
Check out the music video (slash spon-con) below.
