Justin Bieber is trying to tell us something.
The 23-year-old tweeted out a list of names earlier today that at first glance have nothing to do with each other. "Elsa Jasmine Sara Romee Stella Martha." That's it. And fans are flabbergasted at to what it could mean, so here is a little quiz to see if you can guess the answer.
Are these names of:
A. Disney princesses. (Elsa from Frozen? Jasmine from Aladdin?)
C. Ingredients in his favorite cologne. (A bunch of weird words together are always ingredients.)
After letting these names sink in for a minute, though, you start to realize that a few of the names stand-out because they are also the names of Victoria's Secret Angels, which means option D is correct.
Justin Bieber is literally just listing half a dozen lingerie models with no context. So now that we know what he is talking about, what does it mean?
The best guess is that Bieber, who has been on tour for what feels like 10 years, is continuing his Purpose Tour by performing this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which airs in December. It wouldn't be his first time performing at the fashion show (he performed at it in 2o12), so it makes sense. Plus, if we're really going to speculate: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd seemed to ignite some spark at the VS Fashion Show in 2015, so maybe Bieber is ready to make the event a match-making session for himself.
And now on to the other question: why did Bieber chose these specific models to name? Is he trying to just cast a wide net by tweeting out the names of the ladies he is interested in? Well, this group has recently all been at the same place at the same time: a birthday party for Ed Razek, the senior creative and CMO of the lingerie brand's parent company. Is it a coincidence that today marks the beginning of the Victoria's Secret Semi-Annual sale?
Whatever the reason, the fans need answers.
IS JUST PERFORMING AT THE VICTORIA'S SECRET FASHION SHOW pic.twitter.com/STFl8rlMJh— ㅤ (@onlybieberveli) June 5, 2017
