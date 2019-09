Having the confidence to skip makeup entirely can seem like a feat for most people , especially if you have acne. Personally, I pray that one day I'll be able to wake up and ignore the inflammation on my face and dark circles under my eyes, skipping the step where I dab on at least three drops of foundation or concealer. But that doesn't mean a no-makeup look is totally out of the question for me — or anyone else who relies on cover-up, for that matter.