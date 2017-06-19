Having the confidence to skip makeup entirely can seem like a feat for most people, especially if you have acne. Personally, I pray that one day I'll be able to wake up and ignore the inflammation on my face and dark circles under my eyes, skipping the step where I dab on at least three drops of foundation or concealer. But that doesn't mean a no-makeup look is totally out of the question for me — or anyone else who relies on cover-up, for that matter.
In fact, some solutions don't involve cosmetics at all. Just scroll through Instagram and you'll see people like Bella Thorne using glitter to hide her under-eye bags or Suki Waterhouse rocking a pair of aviators to hide discoloration. It might not be the exact reason to buy those accessories, sure, but the small perks that come with wearing 'em certainly don't hurt.
Click ahead to check out all the ways you can cover up your skin woes without wearing a stitch of makeup.