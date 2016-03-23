I'm A Beauty Editor & I Don't Wear Makeup

I remember the first time I got my makeup done professionally. It was my junior year of high school, on the day of prom. I went to the makeup studio in my ultra-suburban town, sat down, got my face beat for about 20 minutes, walked out, and promptly began to cry. “I hate it so much,” I whined to my mom. “I look like a freaking Barbie doll,” I said, as I proceeded to wipe off the $50 job.



And that’s more or less the relationship I’ve had with makeup ever since.



Every time I tell people that I don't wear makeup, I'm met with raised brows, slight gasps, drawn-out exclamations of "Whaaat?," even the occasional eye roll. My team here at R29 — and pretty much the entire editorial staff — knows not to come to me for foundation suggestions, mascara hacks, or eyeliner pointers. I've been dubbed the no-makeup, no-really-no-makeup beauty-team member. It's blasphemous, I'm aware.



This is not to say there weren't snippets in my life when I experimented with the occasional product. I owned a lip gloss in every frosted pink shade in middle school. I dabbled with eyeliner in high school. When YouTube became popular, I even embarked on a mission to nail the ever-tricky smoky eye (to no avail). But none of these phases really stuck. After a while, I came to the conclusion that buying cosmetics, looking up tutorials, and practicing and perfecting looks was more work than it was worth. For me, wearing makeup devolved from an empowering experience into an exhausting one. Makeup eventually took a backseat to styling my hair, taming my brows, and caring for my skin.



Let me be transparent: I do apply the occasional vampy lip, mascara, and/or dab of blush when I'm feeling ambitious. But makeup doesn't make me feel as good as that extra 20 minutes of sleep does. So, makeup loses. Every time.



Beyond that, I blame credit my upbringing — the family members and friends in my life — for my no-makeup approach. My mother has one distinct beauty marker: her red lips. Rain or shine, 11 a.m. or 11 p.m., Zumba class or wedding, you’ll never find her without her red signature swiped on. Her best friend once said that if she didn't know better, it would seem like my mom woke up with red lipstick on. To that, my mother replied: "Well, I do, if I don't remove it." But aside from her staple lip, her face is bare. No foundation, blush, mascara, nada. When I asked her why this is, she replied, “I never thought I needed anything else, and putting all of that on is one extra thing to do in the morning.” Thus, she cemented what I already knew to be true: I am my mother's daughter.

