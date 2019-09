Actress, singer, and body-positivity -promoting badass Demi Lovato is adding a new line to her résumé today: makeup designer. The face of New York Color just released Lovatics By Demi, her first makeup collection, which includes eight products — all under $5 (and featuring Lovato's signature on the packaging)."My goal was to create affordable, high-quality makeup," Lovato told Refinery29 at a private launch event for the collection. "And it definitely reflects what I normally wear."For Lovato, that means light and natural for day — and more dramatic for the stage and special occasions. "I love to empower girls to go makeup-free, or to wear a very fresh look and save the dramatic looks for night and the weekend," says Lovato. She's quick to warn her fans about the pitfalls of heavy contouring, too. "What makes me sad is to see so many girls on Instagram with their faces painted, literally, and the contouring tutorials and the lip tutorials," she says. "I had a moment where I thought, Are my lips not big enough? And, no, I have great lips. While it's great to learn, some of these tutorials make you think you have to put pounds of makeup on and that’s not the case."Lovato's line, on the other hand, features just the basics: a versatile eyeshadow palette, four lip-and-cheek stains, a mascara, and two brow pencils. Check out the collection in its entirety — along with Lovato's tips and tricks for wearing each item — ahead.