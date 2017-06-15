It seems like everyone working in Hollywood is connected in some way, but fans might be surprised to learn just how two of the stars of Big Little Lies first met. In her interview with The EDIT, Nicole Kidman, who played abuse victim Celeste and shared the screen with Zoë Kravitz in HBO's adaptation of Liane Moriarty's novel, admitted that she was once engaged to her co-star's father Lenny. Now, in Kravitz's own interview with the magazine, the actress has revealed that she and Kidman actually used to live together as well.
"I hadn't seen her in a long time before Big Little Lies, but there was a point where we were all kind of living together," Kravitz, who plays young mom Bonnie on the series, told The EDIT.
According to Kravitz, who also starred in the Divergent franchise and Mad Max: Fury Road, she bonded with Kidman when she was a young teenager living in Miami.
"I was about 13, and she would take me to see movies," the 28-year-old told The EDIT. "She was so nice to me."
While it's not always easy to reconnect with a parent's ex — Kidman wed country singer Keith Urban in 2006 — it seemed like a breeze for these two. That's good news, considering Big Little Lies — which has yet to be renewed for a second season — is, ultimately, about women putting aside their differences to defend one another.
In an interview with Collider, Kravitz said that working with a cast of strong, supportive women like Kidman made all the difference on set:
"Having Bruna [Papandrea], Reese [Witherspoon] and Nicole, and being around these powerhouse women, not only starring in it, but producing it, being asked to be a part of this was a shock and an honor to me," the actress told the outlet. "Also, the way they carry themselves on set, they’re not running around trying to prove that they’re the bosses. They just want to make everyone comfortable and happy, and they’re thankful that everyone is there and that we’re all working together. They just want the best results."
Here's hoping we get to see more of Bonnie and Celeste — and, in turn, Kravitz and Kidman — in a second season of Big Little Lies. If not, well, maybe these two can pair up for a future film?
