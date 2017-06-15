Whitney Port's Baby Registry Is Predictably Chic

In an Instagram post from the event, Port writes, "Boy, am I growing! In every direction! At first, I must be honest, I had a very hard time coming to terms with my changing body. I had always prided myself on being healthy from the inside out and it was difficult not labeling my pregnant body 'fat.' But as time has gone on, I have come to appreciate what my body is ACTUALLY doing. Don't get me wrong, I still look at myself in the mirror every day in disbelief about the fact that my boobs are now triple d's or that when I look down, I can't see my feet, etc., but I remind myself I'm growing a gift and this gift needs room to grow. Just as we all do. Happy Thursday everyone!"