Whitney Port's Baby Registry Is Predictably Chic

In February, Whitney Port revealed that she was expecting a baby. Since then she's been open about her ups and downs with the pregnancy, revealing that she and husband Tim Rosenman had a hard time getting pregnant in the first place. Additionally, now that she is pregnant, she has face a whole new battle in adjusting to the changes. In March she said, "I love my baby, but I hate my pregnancy." Now, as her due date approaches, The Hills and The City reality star and designer is giving an inside look at her baby shower and baby registry, which was hosted by Amazon Baby Registry, where Port's registry is listed for others moms-to-be to view.
The couple celebrated their first child with fifty guests while continuing to keep the sex of the baby under wraps. The unknown sex of the baby was reflected in the centerpiece custom cake which simply read "It's a baby!" along with the couples personalized hashtag, "#babyrosenman." Knowing Port and her aesthetic, it's no surprise that her registry boasts an array of chic items from a lambskin baby rug to organic baby detergent to a Matcha baby teether. Matcha toys? Lambskin rugs? So chic. It's safe to assume that some of the items on the list were inspired by her former co-star and current friend Audrina Patridge, who Port said she planned to ask for baby advice.
In an Instagram post from the event, Port writes, "Boy, am I growing! In every direction! At first, I must be honest, I had a very hard time coming to terms with my changing body. I had always prided myself on being healthy from the inside out and it was difficult not labeling my pregnant body 'fat.' But as time has gone on, I have come to appreciate what my body is ACTUALLY doing. Don't get me wrong, I still look at myself in the mirror every day in disbelief about the fact that my boobs are now triple d's or that when I look down, I can't see my feet, etc., but I remind myself I'm growing a gift and this gift needs room to grow. Just as we all do. Happy Thursday everyone!"
A growing belly and growing gift list only means one thing: the baby is nearly here!
