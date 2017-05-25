Whitney Port Gets Honest About Having A Hard Time Getting Pregnant

"In my heart, I knew that I was never going to be 'ready,' and that in time, I would just learn whatever I needed to learn and be okay. But he seemed to not be worried at all, which was great, but also secretly annoying," Port continued. "We agreed that I would go off my birth control and see what happened. I guess we assumed that it would take a while because of my previous medical issue and then we'd have to chart out the days I was ovulating and all that other stuff you see in movies. Well, it didn't, but I'll tell you the rest of the story next time."