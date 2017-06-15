My New Favorite Thing Is Watching Willow Smith's Journey To Become An Archer

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's kids are undeniably the coolest brother and sister duo. They're both equally enigmatic and constantly are pushing the envelope with trends. Just take a look at Jaden Smith's Instagram feed which as carefully curated as a Museum of Modern Art display. Or how he wears an all-white Batman costume to formal events and carries his dreads to the Met Gala as a replacement for his little sister, Willow. And for all their quirks and charms, they still remain especially grounded.
One way that Willow, 16, finds her center is through archery. I know this because she is documenting her journey towards become a skilled archer on her Instagram feed and it is my absolute new favorite thing to watch.
Willow is Katniss-ing is up, and is single-handedly going to make me sign up for archery classes ASAP.
According to her posts, Willow started sharing posts of her with a bow and arrow in January of this year. Immediately everyone couldn't stop comparing her to the famous Hunger Games character, although I'd bet Willow has a much more sophisticated reason for taking up the sport. In February she shared a video of herself, and while she seemed satisfied with the shot, she writes that she needs to straighten her back. See, I'm learning, too.
By April, she's looking deadly AF with that massive bow. She even admits she's becoming a #forceofnature.
Six months into her public venture towards becoming a millennial Legolas, she starts really getting into her groove. She's officially an #archeryaddict.
And then, on June 14, Willow basically hit a bulls-eye. Never one to dwell on perfection, she sagely captioned the photo: "The desire to be perfect can and will get in the way of the development of your subtle skill, and will blind you in the face of your progress."
Now I know nothing about shooting arrows or setting up bows, or angles or wind speed or... anything, but I do know that I am rooting for Willow.
