Whether we're talking Nintendo nails, galaxy makeup, or blending foundation with yet another odd contraption, the beauty world is teeming with new approaches to just about everything. But as much fun as it is to gaze upon new trends with adoration, not all of them are things that actually work outside of the 'gram.
That doesn't mean you should skip this season's coolest makeup trends all together — you just need to translate accordingly. That's exactly what makeup artist Tami Shirey and her all-female team did in this beauty editorial: wearable versions of the spring runway's coolest colors and textures.
What's more? She only used cruelty-free products, so you can feel twice as good about giving these looks a go."It's important to be mindful of your products and do research on them before you buy them," Shirey reminds us. Luckily, she did the work for us on this one — and created some gorg looks to copy, too.
Check out the coolest summer trends to try now, ahead.