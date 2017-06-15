It seems like just yesterday people were (accidentally) walking into oncoming traffic trying to catch an Eevee. But, strange as it may be, it's already been one year since the Pokémon Go craze took off. These days, however, we're merging that obsession with yet another, and it comes in the form of the new Nintendo Switch — because, duh, Mario Kart is the best.
Now, there's a way to rep your Nintendo game allegiance once and for all: with nail art. According to Popsugar, Nintendo-themed nail art is all the rage right now. And while we've seen our fair share of pop culture-inspired mani designs — Star Wars and Harry Potter included — there's just something about Pokémon that feels perfect for summer.
The best part? Anyone can do it. The looks vary from novice Poké balls to complex character art and everything in between. Ahead, the designs that will make you want to put down your controller and pick up your nail polish.