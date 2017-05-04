May The Fourth Be With You — & Also Your Nails

Once a year, the day comes when we can truly express our Star Wars fandom. No, we're not talking about Halloween, but May 4. And the force is strong today. In fact, pop culture enthusiasts everywhere are paying tribute to the intergalactic holiday by posting epic galaxy manicures on Instagram. With over 6,000 tags for "Star Wars nails," these designs are taking over our feeds.
We understand that not everyone on this planet is a Star Wars fan — shocking, we know — but, if that's the case, these nail art looks might be enough to convince you. From subtle swirls that look like the Milky Way to full-blown character tributes, there's a little something for everyone. Check out some of our favorite decked out designs in the slides ahead, and May the Fourth be with you.