There are a few things in life that are so good to begin with, they hardly need any improvement. The classic Beautyblender is one of them. The shape, the size, the texture, the ease of use — everything about it is already so perfect, right? We thought so, too, before silicone alternatives and finger-hugging dupes in varying sizes started coming out of the woodwork. Alright, fine, we thought. Surely we can all benefit from some healthy competition.