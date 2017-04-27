There are a few things in life that are so good to begin with, they hardly need any improvement. The classic Beautyblender is one of them. The shape, the size, the texture, the ease of use — everything about it is already so perfect, right? We thought so, too, before silicone alternatives and finger-hugging dupes in varying sizes started coming out of the woodwork. Alright, fine, we thought. Surely we can all benefit from some healthy competition.
And then, things got weird. People on the internet started using bra inserts, tomatoes, and condoms — all in lieu of a traditional makeup blending sponge. As if we didn’t have enough to worry about already, what with people finding bugs in their Beautyblenders and all. All over social media, bloggers are reaching for very unexpected items to blend their makeup and claiming it to be "the next Beautyblender." (Spoiler alert: It isn’t.)
Here, the worst offenders, ranked from 7 (not that bad) to 1 (GTFO).