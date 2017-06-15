Sometimes it's the simplest things that mean the most — just ask John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.
Earlier today, Teigen tweeted out an image of her July cover for Marie Claire.
So happy to share my @marieclaire cover!!! It's more than just buttholes, I swear. Loved talking to @jenn_edit! pic.twitter.com/gTerPz0mLm— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 14, 2017
"So happy to share my @MarieClaire cover," she tweeted. "It's more than just buttholes, I swear."
"Why would buttholes have anything to do with a fashion magazine," you might wonder. Well, somehow, the topic of intimacy and secrets came up during the interview, and in true Teigen fashion she found a way to make things hilariously awkward.
"John and I had a double date, and we were joking around, and I go, 'John's never seen my butthole,'" she told Marie Claire, not having the slightest clue how her husband would respond. "And John says, 'Are you kidding? Every time anyone does anything doggy style, you see a butthole. I see it every time."
Advertisement
Despite Teigen's threat to never partake in the derrière-revealing act again, Legend supported her announcement with a short, yet adorable, message.
"Beautiful," he wrote.
This is just the latest social media interaction between the ultra-talented couple to make us giggle. Last month, Teigen hilariously pranked Legend by getting a fake tattoo with a random guy she picked up off the street in a glorious payback play after the crooner danced with a fan in Miami. In April, she trolled her beau by loving someone's tweet that compared Legend to the kid's show character Arthur for wearing a mustard yellow sweater in his family Easter photo.
Of course, their relationship isn't all social media hijinks.
During an interview with BuzzFeed, Legend talked about why he's so passionate about supporting his wife's dreams and celebrates her successes.
"I love it when my wife is successful," he told BuzzFeed. "I love with when she's doing something she's enjoying. You should always want your partner to feel fulfilled and happy in what they're doing. And you shouldn't feel jealous if they're getting joy from something other than you, because it can make your relationship better."
These two really are the best.
Advertisement