Chrissy Teigen Is Trolling John Legend Over His Arthur Outfit

Erin Donnelly
Every celebrity has to do battle with trolls from time to time. But, what if the troll is your very own wife?
John Legend ended up being the butt of wife Chrissy Teigen's joke yesterday, and it's all because he wore a yellow jacket. The couple shared photos from their recent photo shoot with daughter Luna (who turns 1 on April 14) and the Easter Bunny. Legend wore a mustard yellow jacket for the occasion, which, apparently, was a HUGE mistake.
Here's why. It recently came to the internet's attention that the "Ordinary People" singer bears a striking resemblance to Arthur, the animated aardvark featured in Mark Brown's beloved book series and the Arthur children's program on PBS (we suspect it's the eyebrows). What does Arthur wear? A yellow sweater.
Fans of Teigen and Legend, who were wed in 2013, were quick to point out the extra-Arthur-y sartorial move.
"John out here looking like Arthur," quipped a fan on Teigen's Instagram.
An unofficial fan account for the beloved character went a step further, tweeting Legend, "love your Easter look." Excellent use of the tea and "ahem" eye emojis, by the way.
Teigen, never one to miss out on a good joke, responded to the tweet with a hilarious display of faux-outrage.
"Whoa u shady as f!! *follows" she tweeted back.
The model and Lip Sync Battle cohost joked that she'd be following the Arthur Read fan account, but (spoiler) it hasn't happened yet.
Eh, it happens. The real victim here is Legend, who can never again wear the color yellow, clench his fist, or (heaven forbid) get reading glasses without being ridiculed. If these memes weren't so entertaining, we might feel sorry for the dude.
Now seems to be a good time to remind everyone that this once happened. Sorry, John.
Photo: Dale Robinette/Black Label Media/REX/Shutterstock.
Legend rocks Arthur yellow in La La Land.
