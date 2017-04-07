Every celebrity has to do battle with trolls from time to time. But, what if the troll is your very own wife?
John Legend ended up being the butt of wife Chrissy Teigen's joke yesterday, and it's all because he wore a yellow jacket. The couple shared photos from their recent photo shoot with daughter Luna (who turns 1 on April 14) and the Easter Bunny. Legend wore a mustard yellow jacket for the occasion, which, apparently, was a HUGE mistake.
Here's why. It recently came to the internet's attention that the "Ordinary People" singer bears a striking resemblance to Arthur, the animated aardvark featured in Mark Brown's beloved book series and the Arthur children's program on PBS (we suspect it's the eyebrows). What does Arthur wear? A yellow sweater.
Fans of Teigen and Legend, who were wed in 2013, were quick to point out the extra-Arthur-y sartorial move.
"John out here looking like Arthur," quipped a fan on Teigen's Instagram.
An unofficial fan account for the beloved character went a step further, tweeting Legend, "love your Easter look." Excellent use of the tea and "ahem" eye emojis, by the way.
Love your Easter look, @johnlegend. ☕️? pic.twitter.com/aOKBRTjFP5— Arthur Read (@arthur_read8) April 6, 2017
Teigen, never one to miss out on a good joke, responded to the tweet with a hilarious display of faux-outrage.
"Whoa u shady as f!! *follows" she tweeted back.
Whoa u shady as f!! *follows* https://t.co/ZA1e1OMKyo— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 6, 2017
The model and Lip Sync Battle cohost joked that she'd be following the Arthur Read fan account, but (spoiler) it hasn't happened yet.
@chrissyteigen when @chrissyteigen promises you a follow but doesn't come thru pic.twitter.com/58LGbAWJE3— Arthur Read (@arthur_read8) April 6, 2017
Eh, it happens. The real victim here is Legend, who can never again wear the color yellow, clench his fist, or (heaven forbid) get reading glasses without being ridiculed. If these memes weren't so entertaining, we might feel sorry for the dude.
@chrissyteigen @johnlegend this is more like it pic.twitter.com/SmyoT4Yrqw— Impeach tRump❄️ (@vicsepulveda) April 6, 2017
@darth @chrissyteigen John rn pic.twitter.com/KnFWsWidxE— Ted Chamberlain (@ted_chamberlain) April 6, 2017
Now seems to be a good time to remind everyone that this once happened. Sorry, John.
